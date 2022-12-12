Ram Charan, Upasana expecting first child

The news was shared by Ram Charan's father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi, on Twitter Monday.

By PTI Published Date - 04:15 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Hyderabad: “RRR” star Ram Charan and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, are set to welcome their first child.

The news was shared by Ram Charan’s father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi, on Twitter Monday.

“With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child,” the statement read.

The note was signed by the couple’s parents — Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela and Shobana and Anil Kamineni.

Ram Charan, 37, and Upasana, 33, tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years.

The duo also posted the pregnancy announcement on their respective social media accounts.