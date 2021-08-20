Aakanksha Singh to make her digital debut with ‘Gharshana’ series 

There’s a lot of anticipation around ‘Gharshana’, the first Telugu web series of Disney+ Hotstar. The crime drama stars talented actors like Sarath Kumar, Jagapathi Babu and Naveen Chandra, and actor Aakanksha Singh will be seen playing the female lead in the project.

Talking about the experience of being part of the series, Aakanksha says, “This is the first time I’m working with Jagapathi Babu sir and Sarath Kumar sir. They are living legends and I’m grateful to get an opportunity to work with them. I’m really excited to be part of ‘Gharshana’. It’s an honour to work with such a coveted production house and talented actors.”

The actor plays an important character in ‘Gharshana’ and says she had a great time while shooting. “I play a powerful character and I believe any actor would want to play a character like this, as it’s so impactful and crucial for the series,” says Aakanksha.

While she was excited while shooting for the OTT project, it has doubled now. “Since the series is going to release soon. I’m really excited about it. I can’t wait to see the reaction of the audience when they see me in a completely different avatar,” says the actor.

