Aakash BYJU’S sees massive turnout for talent hunt exam

Aakash BYJU’S, offering test preparatory services, witnessed a turnout of 3,718 students from Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: Aakash BYJU’S, offering test preparatory services, witnessed a turnout of 3,718 students from Karimnagar in the 13th edition of its flagship annual scholarship exam, Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2022. The institute received more than 25 lakh registrations this year, the highest ever since ANTHE was launched in 2010, a press release said.

ANTHE 2022 carried a total of 90 marks and comprised 35 multiple-choice questions that were based on grade and streams of aspirations of students. The results will be declared on November 27 for Class X-XII students, and on November 29, for Class VII-IX students.

Like the previous edition of ANTHE, five performers across grades will be awarded a free trip to NASA along with one parent. The top ranked students will also be eligible for cash awards of up to Rs.2 lakh.

“Coaching makes a big difference to a student in obtaining a medical college seat or entering the portals of IIT, NIT, or any other Central government-run college. Our aim is to reach our high-value coaching programs to the untapped and the deserving students anywhere in the country,” said Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash BYJU’S.