‘Aake detu, laake detu:’ Hyderabadi shop owner’s quirky notice goes viral

Published Date - 04:01 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabadi dialect is known for its use of unique vocabulary and sentence structure influenced by the local Deccani language, which gives it a distinct flavour.

Some common features of the dialect include the use of “haina” (meaning “isn’t it?”) at the end of sentences, the use of ‘biryani’ as a term of endearment, and the pronunciation of certain words with a distinctly Hyderabadi accent.

And now, a Hyderabadi shop owner’s quirky ‘no credit only cash’ notice is going viral on social media. The poster features the common excuses made by people to procure credit facilities from shopkeepers.

To list a few, it read, “Aake Detu, Laake Detu, Shaam Me Detu, Kal Detu, Daily Atou Bhai, Nai Pehchante Kya, Server Slow Ara” as some of the most-used justifications that are given by many. To avoid such actions, the notice mentioned, “Yeh Sab Bata Nakko” to caution people and prevent them from making such requests to the shop owners.

The post is now going viral with many lauding the shop owners’ quirkiness. “This is so good. Which store/restaurant?,” wrote a user while another comment read, “Once a Hyderabadi, always a Hyderabadi!.” Another user wrote, “Would love a Marathi version of this in Maharashtra.”