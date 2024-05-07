3-year-old girl rescued by RPF

The three-year-old girl was found wandering near Gate No.4 on Platform No.1 in a manner that raised suspicion.
Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with a dedicated team rescued one minor girl who got separated from her parents at the Secunderabad railway station and safely handed her over to the family members.
The three-year-old girl was found wandering near Gate No.4 on Platform No.1 in a manner that raised suspicion.
An announcement was made through the Public Address System to identify the girl’s guardian by which her father was traced.