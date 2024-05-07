3-year-old girl rescued by RPF

The three-year-old girl was found wandering near Gate No.4 on Platform No.1 in a manner that raised suspicion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 11:35 PM

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with a dedicated team rescued one minor girl who got separated from her parents at the Secunderabad railway station and safely handed her over to the family members.

An announcement was made through the Public Address System to identify the girl’s guardian by which her father was traced.