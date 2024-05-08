Polls: Police bind over 1,020 persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 12:49 AM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have bound over 1,020 persons having criminal backgrounds to maintain good conduct during the election period. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police K Sreenivasa Reddy said special focus was on binding over of history sheeters, rowdy sheeters, communal offenders and previous election offenders etc.

During Assembly elections last year, the police had bound over 4,137 in 1,609 cases.

He said a total of 475 nonbailable warrants (NBWs) have been executed and 155 NBWs are still pending under various categories for which special teams, including special teams for outside States, have been formed for execution of pending NBWs on top priority, he said.

The city police are regularly conducting vehicle checking, flag marches, cordon and search operation, and checking at hotels, lodges, bus stands and railway station.

“So far, 47 cases of model code of conduct violations have been registered in the city. Property including cash, drugs and other articles worth Rs. 31.02 crores were seized,” said K Sreenivasa Rao.

The official said that two additional nodal officers – DCP (south) for Hyderabad Lok Sabha and DCP (East) for Secunderabad are deployed to coordinate with the election officials.