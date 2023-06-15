Aamir Khan wishes success to Adipurush team

Aamir Khan Productions has extended wishes to the entire team of Adipurush ahead of its release on June 16.

By ANI Updated On - 11:27 AM, Thu - 15 June 23

Mumbai: Aamir Khan Productions extended wishes to the entire cast and crew of Adipurush ahead of its release.

In the caption, Aamir wrote with the trailer, “Wishing #BhushanKumar, #SaifAliKhan, @actorprabhas, @Kritisanon, @OmRaut, and the entire team, all the very best for their epic film Adipurush. May it win the hearts of audiences all across the world!#Adipurush @mesunnysingh #KrishanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @devdatta.g.nage @ajayatulofficial @sachettandonofficial @paramparatandonofficial @sachetparamparaofficial @manojmuntashir@shivchanana @neerajkalyan24 @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @retrophiles1 @uvcreationsofficial @officialadipurush @uppalapatipramod #Vamsi @aafilms.official (sic).”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cteu0cbIK-e/

The movie’s themes of courage, strength, and triumph of good over evil are all depicted in the trailer.

The trailer shows Sita Haran in which Kriti Sanon playing Janaki is abducted by Lankesh, portrayed by Saif Ali Khan. To bring Janaki back, Prabhas as Raghav and the vanar sena set out on a quest. It shows the struggle between Lord Ram and Lankesh.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

Adipurush is set to be released on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.