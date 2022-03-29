Abbas Union FC celebrates Hyderabad FC title triumph

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:38 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad based football club Abbas Union Football FC celebrated the victory of Hyderabad Football Club which won the Indian Super League title recently.

The Abbas Union FC club members and players of all age categories gathered to celebrate the victory with the ISL trophy.

Later, Telangana Football Association (TFA) coach and former international Shabbir Ali said the victory is a big motivation and boost to the city football fraternity and will encourage youngsters to take up the game.

