Abbas Union FC unveil jersey ahead of I-League 3 season

Hyderabad's Abbas Union FC all set for the upcoming season of I-League 3, as they face Downtown Heroes FC in Srinagar on September 3.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 August 2024, 10:59 PM

Shabbir Ali, president of Abbas Union FC, (left) and K Shiv Sena Reddy, chairman of SATG (2nd right) in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Abbas Union Football Club unveiled their official jersey for the upcoming I-League 3 season on Saturday.

The event, held in Hyderabad, saw the jersey launched by K Shiv Sena Reddy, chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG). Shabbir Ali, former footballer and president of Abbas Union, expressed his excitement as the team gears up to face Downtown Heroes FC in their season opener in Srinagar on September 3.

