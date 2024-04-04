Telangana’s first female football coach has her goal set

Masavena Vanitha, TS’ first female coach, trains aspiring players free of cost

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 4 April 2024, 09:51 PM

Masavena Vanitha, the State’s first female football coach, is on a mission to make a difference.

Hyderabad: Masavena Vanitha, the State’s first female football coach, who has carved a niche for herself, is on a mission to make a difference. An All-India Football Federation’s D licence football coach, Vanitha defied societal norms to pursue her passion for the sport and represented the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in eight nationals.

The woman footballer, who has emerged as a trailblazer by shattering stereotypes, is now aiming to ensure Telangana’s rise in football. Her dream to keep producing talent from Telangana is fuelling her desire to make a significant impact. The woman coach is deeply involved in moulding young talent through coaching, that too free of cost.

“I aspire to see players from Telangana regularly play at the highest level, which is not the case currently. Therefore, I want to help the State’s football by identifying and nurturing footballers, especially female players from remote areas,” she says.

In recent years, her dedication has paid off as her students actively excelled in the Khelo India Women’s Football League. In the 2024 edition of the competition held in Gajwel, 10 young female footballers trained under Vanitha showcased their skills in the Under-13, 15 and 17 categories representing Care Football Academy, Nizamabad, and Deccan Dynamos, Hyderabad, in the league.

Born in a humble family in Bellampalli, Mancherial, Vanitha discovered the passion for sport in eighth standard at Zilla Parishad Girls High School. Losing father in a mine accident at a young age did not deter her, as she dared to nurture her football dreams.

“People questioned my decision to play football, which was really disheartening. In football, one should wear shorts and I was bombarded with questions on my dress code, which made me feel uncomfortable,” the football coach said.

Upon completing her diploma in football coaching from Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Kolkata, in the year 2020, she immediately started coaching and currently works as a football coach at Eklavya Model Residential High School, Kagaznagar, Asifabad. Every day, she trains approximately 50 young individuals at the school and a significant majority of them are girls.

Moreover, during the different summer camps held in May every year, she generously offers her expertise to guide and empower around 50 to 60 youths — all without charging them any fees.