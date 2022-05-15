Abhinav, Asad shines for CCOB CA of Eid-Milap Trophy

Published: Updated On - 10:44 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

City College Old Boys Cricket Association team with trophy.

Hyderabad: Abhinav Kumar scored 80 while Asad scalped four for nine to guide City College Old Boys Cricket Association (CCOB CA) to a thumping 7-wicket victory over Nizam Cricket Club in the final of the 5th Eid-Milap Trophy Junior Cricket Tournament held at the SKN Cricket Grounds, Boduppal, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Batting first, Nizam Cricket Club riding on Karthik 61-run knock managed to score 172 runs in 29.4 overs. CCOB CA bowlers Adrash and Sravan picked up three wickets each to bundle out them. City College Old Boys Cricket Association team chased the target in 24.1 overs to lift the trophy.

Brief Scores: Nizam Cricket Club: 172 in 29.4 overs (Karthik 61; Adrash 3/17, Asad 4/9, Sravan 3/11) lost to CCOB Cricket Association: 173/3 in 24.1 overs (Abhinav 80, Ambarish 47). Awards: Man of the Match: Asad Hussain; Most Valuable Player: Ameer Shaikh; Player of the Tournament: Abhinav Kumar; Best Batsman: Ambarish B; Best Bowler: Sravan G; Best Fielder: Varshik G; Best All-rounder: Adarsh Deshmukh; Emerging Player: Dhruva Sai; The Spirit of Cricket Award: Azhar Khan.

