Sreenidi Deccan signs Orelien from French Ligue 2 side Dunkerque

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 August 2024, 11:22 PM

Angel Gabriel Orelien Gonzalez

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan FC announced the signing of Angel Gabriel Orelien Gonzalez, a Panamanian winger, who joins from the French Ligue 2 side Dunkerque.

The 23-year-old, born in Panama City, began his career at Academia Bagoso FC at the age of seven. Orelien moved to Sporting San Miguelito in 2016. His talent soon caught the eye of international clubs, and in March 2019, it was announced that he would join Liga MX side Cruz Azul in July.

In August 2021, Orelien returned to his home country to play for Plaza Amador, where he became the club’s third top scorer in the season. His career continued to flourish with a stint at Categoría Primera A side Patriotas Boyacá and another return to Plaza Amador before moving to Dunkerque in May 2023.

Orelien has also been a prominent figure on the international stage, making his senior debut for Panama at the age of 17 in 2018. He also represented them at the under-17 level in the 2017 CONCACAF U-17 Championship, at the Under-20 level in the 2017 Central American Games, and at the Under-23 level in the Maurice Revello Tournament in 2022 and 2023, where he was named in the Best XI of the 2023 edition.

Head Coach Domingo Oramas expressed his excitement about the new signing, stating, “Angel is a very gifted player and an exciting talent. He will be an important player for the club, and we look forward to seeing his contributions on the field.”

Angel Orelien shared his enthusiasm about joining Sreenidi Deccan FC, saying, “I am excited to start this new chapter of my career with Sreenidi Deccan FC. The vision of the club aligns with my ambitions, and I am eager to give my best and help the team achieve its goals. I am looking forward to connecting with my new teammates and the fans.”

Chief Football Officer, Fabio Ferreira added, ” Angel joining Sreenidi is a testament to the project we have here. At just 23 years old, he will be a vital member of the team this season, and we are excited to see him grow and perform with us. This signing is not only about the project but also showcases our ability to present a compelling vision for a young player who currently plays for the Panama National Team. Angel believes in our project and sees Sreenidi and Indian football as the perfect environment for his continued development.”