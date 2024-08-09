ABVP demands government to revoke GO 33

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 09:11 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday demanded the State government immediately revoke the order GO 33 and continue the previous process for medical admissions in the State.

In a statement, ABVP State secretary Chinthakayala Jhansi said the GO 33 issued by the Health department to determine the domicile status for MBBS and BDS admissions has become a curse on Telangana medicine aspirants.

Earlier, a student who pursued education for four years out of seven years from Class VI to intermediate was considered a Telangana native. Now, the State government set this aside, bringing in a new rule of four years of education from Class IX to XII before clearing the NEET – UG, she said.

Since several students, particularly from border districts, who pursue intermediate and NEET coaching from other States would become non-local for the medicine admissions in Telangana due to GO 33, which would be a great injustice to students, she said.

“We demand the government to immediately cancel GO 33 and continue previous rules for medicine admissions, else the ABVP will hold large scale protests,” she added.