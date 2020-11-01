ABVP worker sets self ablaze in Hyderabad

Srinu alias Sai (35), a resident of Yacharam mandal in Ranga Reddy district, came to the BJP office around noon and doused himself with fuel and set himself ablaze.

Hyderabad: An ABVP worker attempted to set himself ablaze in front of the BJP State office at MJ Market in protest against the detention of BJP party State chief Bandi Sanjay by the Siddipet police a few days ago.

Srinu alias Sai (35), a resident of Yacharam mandal in Ranga Reddy district, came to the BJP office around noon and doused himself with fuel and set himself ablaze. The party workers and police personnel who were present at the spot immediately doused the flames.

Speaking to mediapersons before being rushed to hospital, Srinu said that he was agitated by the recent preventive arrest of Bandi Sanjay by the Siddipet police. The man was rushed to Osmania General Hospital by the Abid Road police for treatment. Bandi Sanjay and other party leaders visited the OGH and and got him shifted to a private hospital.

