ACB arrests DyEE for taking Rs 30,000 bribe in Warangal

The bribe amount was recovered from the DyEE, who will be produced before First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Representational image.

Warangal: ACB sleuths nabbed Deputy Executive Engineer and Executive Engineer (FAC), Agricultural Marketing, Warangal Division of Warangal district, MD Siraj Mohiuddin red-handed while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.30,000 at his office here on Wednesday.

According to a press note, the DyEE demanded the bribe from one Kodela Venkata Shylendra Babu, a civil contractor, of Hanamkonda “to process the working estimate files of two contract works, and to submit work slip/completion report of one contract work already executed by the complainant at the market yard in Parkal and to forward the same to Superintending Engineering, Agricultural Marketing, Hyderabad, for approval”.

The bribe amount was recovered from the official, who will be produced before First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad, according to the press release.