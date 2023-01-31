ACB nabs three for graft in Adilabad

Three government employees were caught red-hand by ACB allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh from a contractor for doing their duties

Published Date - 07:55 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Adilabad: A District Employment Officer, Assistant employment officer and a junior assistant of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad were caught red-hand by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh from a contractor for doing their duties here on Tuesday.

In-charge Adilabad ACB DSP Bhadraiah said that the accused DEO was Kiran Kumar, AEO Vijayalaxmi and junior assistant Teja. The complainant was Durgam Sekhar, a contractor of a human resources agency based in Adilabad.

Kiran Kumar was allegedly harassing Sekhar demanding a bribe of Rs 3 lakh to issue an allotment order authorizing the agency to recruit 24 patient care providers at RIMS. He agreed to give the order for Rs 2.25 lakh. Annoyed by this, Sekhar approached the ACB who in turn laid a trap and caught the three when they were accepting the bribe.

The three were produced before a special court for ACB cases in Karimnagar. A case was registered against the three.