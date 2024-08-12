ACB nabs gram panchayat special officer accepting bribe in Warangal

12 August 2024

Guguloth Gopal

Warangal: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday nabbed the Special Officer of Gudikunta Thanda gram panchayat while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.6,000 from a farmer for clearing bills.

According to ACB Warangal Range DSP P Sambaiah, Guguloth Gopal was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from the complainant Banoth Yakub at Nakkalagutta area of Hanamkonda city. He said Gopal demanded Rs. 6,000 for clearing a bill related to the STO Kodakandla. Following this Yakub approach the ACB officials, who laid a trap and caught Gopal.

Gopal was produced before the special court for ACB cases in Hyderabad. The court sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.