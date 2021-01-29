ACB court dismisses Revanth Reddy’s plea

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: In a setback to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president A Revanth Reddy, an ACB court rejected his argument that the cash-for-vote case did not come under its purview.

The special court for the ACB cases here on Friday dismissed the dis-charge petition filed by him.

In the petition, Reddy said the ACB was entitled to probe the cases pertaining to the State government employees only. Since he is not a government servant, his case won’t come under the purview of the ACB court and only the Election Commission could look into it, he argued.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the petition filed by Reddy. The court earlier dismissed dis-charge petitions filed by two other persons arrested in the case along with the MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah.

The ACB, which busted the scam in 2015, arrested Reddy along with his two aides and filed a charge-sheet in the case. Reddy, who was a TDP MLA in 2015, was arrested for allegedly offering Rs 50 lakh to the nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson for voting in support of the TDP candidate Vem Narender Reddy during the MLC elections. The Income Tax Department had also questioned Reddy in connection with the scam.

