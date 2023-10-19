ACB traps GHMC Town planning officials

Ch.Uma Devi, Town Planning Supervisor, GHMC Circle 3A, LB Nagar and Laxman Yadav, Section Writer (outsourcing), Town Planning section allegedly demanded the bribe of Rs.1.50 lakh from a resident of Gurramguda village.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:27 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths caught two GHMC officials working in LB Nagar zone when they demanded and accepted bribe of Rs.1.50 lakh from a person for according permission for construction of a building.

Ch.Uma Devi, Town Planning Supervisor, GHMC Circle 3A, LB Nagar and Laxman Yadav, Section Writer (outsourcing), Town Planning section allegedly demanded the bribe of Rs.1.50 lakh from a resident of Gurramguda village, Balapur, for granting building permission.

The ACB registered a case after the person approached them and made a complaint against the GHMC officials. On Thursday, the ACB caught Laxman when he accepted the bribe amount. Laxman said that he had taken the amount on instructions of Uma Devi, said the ACB officials.

Uma Devi and Laxman Yadav, are arrested and being produced before the court.