Kapra Lake in Hyderabad cleaned and beautified

To give it a visual appeal, Kapra Lake went through a beautification and plantation drive where a fence and walking track were also laid

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose indicated swift action in coordination with various departments for the development and conservation of water bodies across the city.

The Commissioner on Tuesday visited Kapra Lake in LB Nagar Zone along with EVM Director Prakash Reddy to check on various initiatives taken up to protect the lake. At the request of locals, security teams were deployed 24×7 to prevent activities like illegal fishing, consumption of liquor, and others. Along with that, CCTV cameras and police patrolling are also being done, said the Commissioner.

To give it a visual appeal, the lake went through a beautification and plantation drive where a fence and walking track were also laid. Now, works related to connecting the ponds through the static canal development program were also underway.

“Kapra Lake will be divided into four segments and the work will be completed quickly. The bunds have been cleaned by sanitation teams and the construction and demolition material is being completely cleaned,” stated Rose, in a press statement.

Zonal Commissioner Pankaja, DC Mukund, Irrigation EA Narayana, CE Lakes Suresh, City Planner Prasad participated in this meeting.