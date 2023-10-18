Telangana: Officers keeping close watch on election-related content on television networks

The team works in two shifts round-the-clock, supervised by three AEs. They look out for MCC violations regarding paid news and advertisements, along with any other stories that may be violating the poll code

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 AM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: Glued to the television screens at a stretch for 12 hours with only a couple of short breaks to spare, officers at the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) set up in GHMC headquarters are keeping a close watch on all the election-related content on television networks.

At a glance, their job looks simple – monitor the channels and make a note of relevant news scrolling in a yellow register placed on their desk. But what beats the eye is the long hours and their skill of identifying violations of the code.

“They actually worked at the EVDM centre before and are now stationed here for media monitoring after thorough training. Any violations of the MCC that they notice, will be sent to the Assistant Engineer who will then take necessary action,” said a GHMC official.

The team works in two shifts round-the-clock, supervised by three AEs. They look out for MCC violations regarding paid news and advertisements, along with any other stories that may be violating the poll code. All the channels are also recorded and up to one TB data is stored.

cVigil and MCC records

Meanwhile, other teams record the data of the 90 flying squads deployed across the city. As squads go about their checks and seizures, record and accumulate the data, and send it to the Commissioner for review.

Another five-member team is also deployed to monitor the complaints posted on the Election Commission of India‘s (ECI) cVIGIL app. This app allows citizens, officers, and even flying squads to register complaints.

Suvidha Centre

For political rallies, meetings, and related activities, district election officers have set up a single window clearance system to give permissions to these campaign activities.

The Suvidha Centre, which is open 24×7, is a one-stop hub for any election-related permits in the city. Be it public assemblies, road shows, door-to-door campaigns, temporary election offices, or even for using loudspeakers, helipads, banners, campaign vehicles, and others; permissions can be acquired at this office.

As of now, a total of seven officials including three computer operators and also police officers are taking care of these permits. Although it won’t be functioning round the clock, a similar Suvidha Centre is also set up at the Returning Officer’s (RO) office in all 15 constituencies in the city.