Accidents on rise on Cyberabad roads

Hyderabad: In the last one week, 84 accidents occurred on various roads in Cyberabad, claiming 15 lives with rash and negligent driving and over speeding being the major reasons for the accidents.

According to the Cyberabad Traffic Police, violation of lane discipline, in which motorists abruptly change lanes at a high speed without using indicators, and drunken driving, were other important reasons.

Officials said of the 84 road accidents between September 28 to October 4, 14 were fatal and 70 non-fatal with 89 persons sustaining injuries. The other reasons for the mishaps were found to be activities like speaking on cell phone or with other occupants in the car or other motorists.

Not wearing helmets

Among the victims, 14 were pedestrians and 65 were motorists. Among deaths involving bikes, police officials said most had the motorists and pillion riders not wearing proper helmets.

In accidents involving motorcycles reported during the last one week, 65 were injured and 14 lost lives. “Of the injured, 25 riders and 29 pillion riders did not wear helmets,” an official said.

“Compared to the past, the number of road accidents are increasing. The data clearly shows that a large number of accidents are happening due to collision from behind,” the official said, adding that it was primarily due to lack of rear view mirrors on vehicles or drivers not monitoring the rear view mirrors. “People should drive sensibly to avoid accidents. They should focus more on driving and less on other activities. A majority of the accidents are occurring due to human error,” officials said.

The police stressed the need for two-wheeler riders to wear helmets, and that too quality ones.

