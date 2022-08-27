Ace Indian cricketer Mithali Raj meets BJP national president JP Nadda in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:03 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Photo: twitter.com/JPNadda Ace Indian cricketer Mithali Raj met BJP national president JP Nadda following a request from the BJP leadership.

Hyderabad: Ace Indian cricketer Mithali Raj met BJP national president JP Nadda at Novotel hotel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Saturday. She met Nadda following a request from the BJP leadership.

Nadda landed at the RGIA to take part in a public meeting organized at Hanamkonda Arts College in the evening to mark the wrapping up of the third phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ undertaken by the party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today afternoon at Sri Bhadrakali temple in Warangal.

After addressing the public meeting, Nadda would return to the hotel in the evening and meet Telugu film actor Nithiin and other prominent persons from the State.

