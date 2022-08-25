Is BJP attempting to replicate the Bengal model in Telangana?

Hyderabad: Was T Raja Singh, the Goshamahal legislator, a gambit in BJP’s overall strategy to queer the pitch and rake up its trademark campaign that is a potpourri of hate, emotions, polarisation and controversy?

The comments made by Raja Singh, now suspended from the party, and the walkathon embarked upon by the party’s State president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, hold resemblance of the strategy that the BJP central leadership had vainly attempted during the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Political analysts here point out that while causing controversies and fomenting trouble, the BJP seeks to use the same to polarise and heighten communal emotions. This strategy was tried out in West Bengal, they point out, adding that recent developments in Telangana make it obvious that BJP has decided to replicate it here.

The BJP relies heavily on social media to stoke and spread communal fire and the Raja Singh episode lends credence to BJP’s plan, avers a political analyst. “The recent arrest of Raja Singh and Sanjay in separate incidents was sought to be used widely on social media and the move appears to be thought about and planned,” said an analyst.

Even Opposition parties including the Congress have been vocal in charging the BJP of trying to attempt their failed West Bengal hate and communal concoction in Telangana.

Analysts argue that Raja Singh is known for spewing communal venom, but fact is that in the wake of outrage that erupted following the Nupur Sharma episode, the BJP central leadership had asked the party leaders not to make such comments. Did Raja Singh cross the line on his own or the whole episode is just part of BJP’s grand strategy to stir up emotions in the run up to the Assembly elections?

Analysts observe that the actions of Raja Singh and Sanjay apparently are aimed to polarise votes by stepping up communal tension in Telangana. By doing so, the BJP wants to shift blame on the State government as had happened in West Bengal before the assembly elections. Even as widespread condemnation and protests broke out in the wake of Raja Singh’s comments, Sanjay alleged that the ruling party and AIMIM were conspiring to engineer communal tensions in the city.

“In its strategy, the party is concentrating on three levels to execute its plan to achieve success in the next elections in Telangana,” analysts observe. First, encourage leaders to make provocative statements, launch a campaign against the high-handedness of the police towards BJP leaders, and then come out strongly on social media and criticise its opponents.

After Raja Singh’s arrest followed by preventive custody of Sanjay in Jangaon, the BJP has intensified its campaign with opponents also retaliating with hashtags like #SarTanSeJuda, #RajaSingh, #ArrestRajaSingh, #Owaisi and #NupurSharma, further vitiating the atmosphere. These hashtags were trending on social media, confirm police officials, who keep a constant watch on social media.

Unlike in West Bengal, the MIM has a large voters’ support with which it won seven MLAs, two MLCs, one MP and more number of corporators and councillors in the State. Taking this into account, the BJP seems to be leaving no stone unturned in polarising votes and deriving mileage in the next elections.

Social media activities after Raja Singh’s arrest

• After Raja Singh’s arrest, BJP supporters opposed it while opponents supported it

• BJP supporters opposed the arrest and pointed out 41 CRPC

• After Raja Singh was released, there was widespread support on social media from his followers

• During the arrest, Raja Singh’s opponents were more positive

• After Raja Singh was released, his supporters are optimistic

• At present, both sides became negative and blame Hyderabad and Cyberabad police

• On social media, the hashtags – #SarTanSeJuda, #RajaSingh, #ArrestRajaSingh, #Owaisi and #NupurSharma are trending