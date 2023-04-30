Acer India unveils the Swift Go laptop

Acer launched Swift Go premium laptop featuring the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPU with up to 2.8K OLED for Rs 79,990.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: Acer launched a Swift Go premium laptop featuring the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPU with up to 2.8K OLED. All fit into an eye-catching, premium thin-and-light package.

The easy-to-carry Swift Go is 14.9 mm thin and 1.25 kg light aluminum body and the surface is of the OceanGlass Touchpad. Swift Go in 14” 16:10 OLED offers vivid colour accuracy, remarkably deep blacks, and ultra-crisp image quality.

On the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said: “We are extremely excited to unveil the Acer Swift Go on the latest Intel platform and OLED display. The Intel Unison multi-device experience provides added convenience and versatility for our customers. Our commitment to providing innovative technology and a seamless user experience is reflected in the design and functionality of the Swift Go.”

Equipped with TÜV Rheinland’s Eyesafe Display Standard the Swift Go’s display has been professionally calibrated and certified to balance blue light limitations while preserving higher colour quality – keeping potential eyestrain to a minimum for more comfortable, extended viewing. The laptop boasts an impressive 16 GB LPDDR5 memory, offering users superior performance and stunning graphics. Plus, with a quick 30-minute charge, the new Swift Go can provide up to 4 hours of uninterrupted battery life.

Additionally, this newly-launched laptop features a 1440p QHD camera — which uses Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology for high-quality imagery in low-light conditions along with Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction. It has 2 USB Type C (Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4) ports, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E, and a MicroSD slot.

The Swift Go starts at Rs 79,990 and it is available in all Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Amazon.