Watch: Man gets ‘old discarded’ laptop instead of Rs 1.13 lakh model

Souro Mukherjee posted a video on X showcasing the delivery agent unboxing the laptop.

By IANS Published Date - 21 January 2024, 02:00 PM

New Delhi: A man who purchased a laptop worth Rs 1.13 lakh from Flipkart during its Republic Day sale has claimed that he received “some old discarded laptop” instead.

Souro Mukherjee has shared the video on X in which the delivery agent can be seen unboxing the laptop.

I ordered a brand new Asus Laptop from Flipkart in this Republic Day sale and I received some old discarded laptop.

Never trust products ordered from online platforms. @flipkartsupport @Flipkart #flipkartscam pic.twitter.com/EMEBBhnh2V — Souro Mukherjee (Gutenberg) (@souro9737) January 14, 2024

“I ordered a brand new Asus Laptop from Flipkart in this Republic Day sale and I received some old discarded laptop. Never trust products ordered from online platforms. @flipkartsupport @Flipkart #flipkartscam,” Mukherjee wrote while sharing the video.

Mukherjee ordered a black laptop, but when unboxed, it turned out to be a silver one.

“I had ordered a black laptop,” he said in the video. Even the delivery agent can be heard saying in the video, “This looks like a used one.”

Responding to his post on X, Flipkart said, “We’d never want you to get anything but what you ordered and are extremely sorry about this instance. You can count on us to sort this out. Please help us with the order details so that we can look into it and assist you further. Awaiting your response”.

“Please do not share your order-specific details or personal details on this social platform as they are visible to all. Kindly reach out to us via DM to ensure your details are secure. Please do not respond to fake social media handles impersonating our brand to safeguard your interactions,” it added.

Last year, a man who eagerly waited for Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale to buy a Sony TV so that he could watch and enjoy the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup was left shocked when the TV turned out to be a low-priced TV from another brand when he opened the box.

“I had purchased a Sony tv from @Flipkart on 7th Oct, delivered on 10th Oct and sony installation guy came on 11th Oct, he unboxed the tv himself and we were shocked to see a Thomson tv Inside Sony box that too with no accessories like stand, remote etc,” he wrote on X.