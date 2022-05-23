Acing current affairs is easy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:40 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the previous article to help you handle current affairs topics. Here are some sample questions with explanation:

(1) Which of the following team has won 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup?

a. England

b. New Zealand

c. India

d. Australia

Ans: d

Explanation: The 12th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup was held in 2022, which saw some exciting matches and excellent performances by women cricketers. In the finals, the Australia team beat England by 71 runs to become the winners. They won the cup for the seventh time by winning the title this year. Previously, the Australia national women’s cricket team won the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, and 2013. The 12th edition of the tournament was held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, 2022.

(2) Which of the following State’s living root bridges are included in the tentative list of UNESCO World’s Heritage Sites?

a. Haryana

b. West Bengal

c. Meghalaya

d. Manipur

Ans: c

Explanation: The famous living root bridges found in the northeastern State of Meghalaya have been included in the tentative list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites. The ‘Jingkieng Jri: Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscapes of Meghalaya’ are a phenomenon that can be found spread over 70 villages in the State, and signify the link between human beings and the nature.

(3) FASTER is in news in recent times. It is related to which institution?

a. Judiciary

b. Environment

c. Battery vehicles

d. None

Ans: a

Explanation: On March 31, 2022, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana launched the digital platform called “Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records” (FASTER). The objective of FASTER is to transmit court orders securely and swiftly through electronic mode, for quicker communication of judicial orders of all kind.

(4) Varuna-2022 is the bilateral exercise between India and…?

a. Indonesia

b. Spain

c. Saudi Arabia

d. France

Ans: d

Explanation: ‘VARUNA 2022’, the 20th edition of the Bilateral Naval Exercise between the naval branches of India and France was conducted in the Arabian Sea from March 30 to April 03, 2022. These naval exercises are being held between the two nations from 1993. In 2001, it was given the name ‘VARUNA’ which sees participation of ships, fighter aircraft, submarines, helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft, among others.

(5) Who is the new Chairman of BARC India?

a. Shashi Sinha

b. Aparajitha Sharma

c. Anand Mohan Das

d. Pattabhi Ram

Ans: a

Explanation: The CEO of IPG Mediabrands India, Shashi Sinha, has been unanimously elected as the new Chairman on the board of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India). He will replace Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, who has been the BARC India chairman for the past three years. Sinha is also a representative and board member of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAI).

(6) India’s first ‘steel road’ was built in which city?

a. Delhi

b. Surat

c. Kanpur

d. Puri

Ans: b

Explanation: India’s first-of-its kind road made out of steel waste has come up in Surat city of Gujarat at the Hazira Industrial Area. The road has been built by Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India, in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) India, the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and NITI Aayog. Consisting of 100 per cent processed steel slag, the new experimental road project is a 6-lane one, stretching around 1 kilometre.

(7) Who among the following has got TIME100 Impact award?

a. Madhuri Dixit

b. Sushmita Sen

c. Deepika Padukone

d. Aishwarya Rai

Ans: c

Explanation: One of Bollywood’s most-loved and outspoken actors, Deepika Padukone has become a recipient of the prestigious TIME100 Impact Awards 2022. She secured a place in the inaugural list of the TIME100 Impact Awards 2022 for her work in mental health struggles. The actor has been trying to raise awareness on the mental health issues through her LiveLoveLaugh Foundation. The Awards recognise those who have gone ‘beyond and bove’ to make the world a better place.

— V. Rajendra Sharma

Faculty, 9849212411