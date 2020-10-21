Action plan ready for developing Basar temple: Indrakaran

Minister stated that an action plan was chalked out for creating basic amenities and to improve existing facilities for the convenience of devotees

Nirmal: Minister for Forest, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that steps were being taken for developing the famous Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devastanam-Basar. He along with his wife performed special prayers at the temple of ‘goddess of learning’ on Wednesday.

Indrakaran stated that an action plan was chalked out for creating basic amenities and to improve existing facilities for the convenience of devotees belonging to several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradhesh. He informed that Rs 50 crore was earmarked for developing the shrine. He added that the historic temple would be converted into a major attraction of the district.

He later found out the progress of developmental works being taken up at the shrine by speaking to authorities concerned. He earlier presented silk apparel to the presiding deity. He was accompanied by his wife and Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy. He was welcomed by temple priests.

Special cultural programmes and spiritual events are being held as part of the ongoing Navaratri festivities of the goddess that began October 17 and would end on October 25. Devotees from erstwhile Adilabad, neighbouring Nizamabad and Karimnagar thronged the religious place by forming serpentine queue lines. Some of them conducted ‘aksharabhyasam’, initiating children into the world of learning.

