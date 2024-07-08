Adilabad, Nirmal districts see light to moderate rains

8 July 2024

Adilabad: Parts of both Adilabad and Nirmal districts saw light to moderate rains from Sunday morning to Monday morning.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, the average actual rainfall of Adilabad was 24.8 mm. Bela mandal in Adilabad district witnessed the highest rainfall of 78.3 mm, followed by Jainath which recorded 55.3 mm of rainfall. The overall rainfall of the district was gauged to be 328 mm as against normal rainfall of 271 mm from June 1 to July 8, showing an excess by 21 percent.

Meanwhile, Nirmal district recorded an average actual rainfall of 14 mm in the 24 hours. Narsapur (G) mandal had the highest rainfall of 57.6 mm. Sarangapur, Basar and Kuntala mandals experienced somewhere between 30 mm and 54 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall of the district was 272 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 235 mm from June 1 to July 8, reflecting an excess by 16 percent.

The average rainfall of Mancherial was 11 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 202 mm from June 1 to July 8, indicating a deficiency of 14 percent.