Telangana: Monsoon gains strength, Nirmal’s Basar sees day’s highest rainfall

As per rainfall readings recorded by the TGPDS from 8.30 am to 7 pm, Basar and Mallial mandal headquarters received the highest rainfall by 79 mm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 08:36 PM

Hyderabad: Both Temple town Basar in Nirmal district and Mallial mandal centre of Jagtial district saw the day’s highest rainfall in Telangana on Monday.

As per rainfall readings recorded by the Telangana Planning Development Society (TGPDS) from 8.30 am to 7 pm, Basar and Mallial mandal headquarters received the highest rainfall by 79 mm, followed by Pudur in Kodimial mandal of Jagtial district which registered 77.8 mm of rainfall. Gangadhara mandal of Karimnagar experienced 72.5 mm of rainfall, while Gundi in Ramadugu mandal had 61 mm of rainfall.

Wadyal of Laxmanacahnda mandal in Nirmal, Gangadhara, Mogdampalli of Sangareddy and Rangampalli in Peddapalli districts witnessed anywhere between 50 mm and 57.8 mm of rainfall. Normal life was hit by the heavy rains. However, no casualties, nor property damage were reported in the state.