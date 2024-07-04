Erstwhile Adilabad see dip in seats at RGUKT-Basar

As per a list of district-wise seats declared by the university on Wednesday, erstwhile Adilabad managed to get 131 seats in this academic year as against 149 seats achieved in 2023-24 suggesting a decline by 18 seats.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 4 July 2024, 07:29 PM

Adilabad: The number of seats secured by students from erstwhile Adilabad district at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar declined when compared to that of previous year.

As per a list of district-wise seats declared by the university on Wednesday, erstwhile Adilabad managed to get 131 seats in this academic year as against 149 seats achieved in 2023-24 suggesting a decline by 18 seats. Significantly, Nirmal district, which stood in the top position in the results of SSC of 2024, appeared in fifth place by seeing 72 seats as compared to 92 in 2023.

Barely four students from Backward Kumram Bheem Asifabad district were provisionally selected to study at the premier university. Twenty-eight students belonging to Mancherial district were shortlisted by the university as against 24 in 2023. Twenty-seven students of Adilabad got seats when compared to 29 students in previous year.

Nirmal district secured 99.05 percent of pass in SSC and stood in the top in Telangana as against 99.11 percent of pass recorded in 2023. Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was at 31st position with registering 83.29 percent of pass posting when compared to 76.36 percent of pass in 2023. Adilabad district appeared at 17th by registering 92.93 percent of pass. Mancherial district was figured at 23rd position in the results.

“The seats are directly proportionate to the quantum of students who score 10 grade points average (GPA) in results in a district. A few students from the district got the average, while the district got seats substantially less than that of other districts. However, efforts are being made to ensure students from the region achieve more seats than the past,” Kumram Bheem Asifabad Educational Officer P Ashok told ‘Telangana Today.’

Siddipet tops for three years in row

Siddipet district continued to be in the top position in getting the highest seats for three years in a row. It achieved 330 when compared to 322 seats in 2023 and 212 seats in 2022. Nizamabad district stood in the second spot by securing 157 seats as against 68 in 2023 and 135 in 2022.

Erstwhile Adilabad

2024: 131

2023: 149

2022: 63

2021: 155

2020: 75

2019: 44

2018: 82