Actions by Hamas terrorists don’t take away rights of Palestinian people: Joe Biden

Earlier on Sunday, Joe Biden conveyed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that "Israel must operate by the laws of war" in its war against Hamas.

President Joe Biden speaks as he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with Israeli and U.S. government officials, Wednesday, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Washington: Amid the unwavering support to Israel, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday affirmed that Washington remains committed to the Palestinian people and the terror attack by Hamas doesn’t take that right away.

“The United States remains committed to the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and to self-determination.

The actions of Hamas terrorists don’t take that right away,” President Biden posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He called for a two-state solution in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, adding that Israel has the right to defend itself as well and at the same time, the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace cannot be ignored.

“Israel has the right to defend itself. We must make sure they have what they need to protect their people today and always. At the same time, Prime Minister Netanyahu and I have discussed how Israel must operate by the laws of war. That means protecting civilians in combat as best as they can,” Biden wrote in a post on social media platform X.

“We can’t ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace. That’s why I secured an agreement for the first shipment of humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” Biden said, adding “And we cannot give up on a two-state solution.” US President Joe Biden has recently requested over USD 105 billion from Congress as part of a package to provide security assistance for the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, as reported by CNN.

Even during his visit to Israel, Biden pledged unwavering support to Israel but also successfully made the case to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.