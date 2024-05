Lok Sabha elections 2024: Actor Chiranjeevi votes with family at Jubilee Hills club

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 May 2024, 09:54 AM

Hyderabad: Popular film actor Chiranjeevi along with his family cast his vote at Jubilee Hills Club here on Monday.

Other actors and celebrities also were seen lining up to exercise their franchise at different polling centres today.

Actors Jr NTR at Obul Reddy School and Allu Arjun at Jubilee Hills Club, were among those who cast their votes in the first hour.