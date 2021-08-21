Actor Hilary Duff has contracted the Delta variant

Hilary Duff has been fighting Covid-19 over the past few days. The actor took to social media to reveal that she caught the Delta variant of the virus.

The ‘Gossip Girl’ star is glad that she is completely vaccinated. “That delta… she’s a little bitch,” Hilary wrote along with her selfie on Instagram. She said her symptoms are a “bad headache, no taste or smell, sinus pressure, and brain fog.”

The 33-year-old actor could have probably caught the virus while filming her upcoming series ‘How I Met Your Father’. The production on the show is likely to shut down following Hilary’s diagnosis.

It is currently unclear if Hilary’s family members – husband Matthew Koma and kids Banks Violet Bair, Luca Cruz Comrie and Mae James Bair – are safe from the virus or not.

As per Just Jared, Hilary had to quarantine in November 2020 after being exposed to Covid-19 while filming the final season of ‘Younger’. A couple of months later, she revealed she got an eye infection because of the amount of Covid tests she received.

