Telangana reports 59 fresh Covid infections on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:03 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a slight increase, Telangana on Tuesday reported 59 Covid positive cases, taking the cumulative number of Covid infections in Telangana to 7, 93, 277. With no fatalities reported, the overall number of deaths as on Tuesday has continued to remain at 4, 111, the health bulletin, said.

The health department conducted 11, 203 Covid tests on Tuesday out of which results of 131 samples were awaited. A total 40 individuals had recovered on Tuesday with a recovery rate of 99.43 percent while the number active infections in Telangana were at 435.

So far, the health department has conducted 3, 50, 14, 982 Covid-19 tests in the State out of which 7, 93, 277 have tested positive while 7, 88, 731 persons have recovered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .