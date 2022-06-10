Actor Mohanlal to face trial in ivory possession case

Kochi: As the trial court on Thursday dismissed the Kerala government’s plea to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against actor Mohanlal in the wildlife crime case booked against him for the illegal possession of two pairs of ivory the actor will now have to face a trial.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 3, Perumbavoor, dismissed the plea by rejecting the state government’s argument.

In the plea, the government contended that proceeding with the case would be a futile exercise and a waste of the “precious time of the court”.

After the income tax department recovered illegal ivory during a raid at the actor’s residence a case was registered by the forest department in 2012.