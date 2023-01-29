Actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna continues to be critical

Health condition of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna continues to be critical for the second day after he suffered a cardiac arrest in Kuppam

Bengaluru: The health condition of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna continues to be critical for the second day after he suffered a cardiac arrest in Kuppam during Nara Lokesh’s padayatra on Friday.

Jr NTR along with his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram came to Bengaluru to see their cousin who was being treated at Narayana Hrudayalaya on Sunday. They reached Bangalore in a special flight and were received by the Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.

Speaking to the media after coming out of the hospital, Jr NTR sounded hopeful and gave an update about Taraka Ratna’s health condition. He said that Taraka Ratna, though in a critical condition, was responding to treatment.