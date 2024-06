Actor-politician Vijay slams DMK govt for ‘callous attitude’

Comes down heavily on the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin for the first time since floating his party

By IANS Published Date - 20 June 2024, 12:50 PM

Actor Vijay

Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay on Thursday slammed the DMK government over the hooch tragedy which resulted in the death of at least 34 people in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district.

The repeated hooch tragedies in Tamil Nadu show the “callous attitude” of the State government, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay said.

Coming down heavily on the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin for the first time since floating his party, Vijay also urged the government to take strong preventive action so that such events do not occur again. Recalling the last year’s hooch deaths in the State, Vijay in a post on social media platform X said even before coming out of the grief of the earlier tragedy, another such event shows the government’s “callous attitude”.

கள்ளக்குறிச்சி மாவட்டம், கருணாபுரம் பகுதியில் கள்ளச் சாராயம் அருந்திய 25க்கும் மேற்பட்டோர் காலமான செய்தி, மிகுந்த அதிர்சியையும் மன வேதனையையும் அளிக்கிறது. உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு எனது ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்களைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்வதோடு, உடல்நலம் பாதிக்கப்பட்டு சிகிச்சை பெற்று… — TVK Vijay (@tvkvijayhq) June 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, condoling the deaths and wishing a speedy recovery of the victims, blamed the State government for the lapses. He said: “Every now and then tragic loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquors are reported from various parts of our state. This reflects continuing lapses in preventing the production and consumption of illicit liquor. This is a matter of serious concern.”

At least 34 people have died and more than 60 undergoing treatment at various hospitals following the tragedy which took place on Wednesday. Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and took action against officials “who failed to prevent it”. “I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested… Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it,” Stalin said in a post on X.