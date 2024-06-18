Tamil Nadu: ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s TVK not to contest Vikravandi bypoll

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leaders say their focus is on serving the people till 2026 Assembly polls

Chennai: Tamil film actor Vijay‘s political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will not contest the Vikravandi by-election on July 10 but would focus on serving the people till 2026 Assembly polls, the party said on Tuesday.

The TVK will not contest in any elections, including local body polls in the interim period, nor would it support any party in the by-election. “This decision has been made under the directive of our party president Vijay,” an official statement here said.

“Thalapathy Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, clearly outlined our party’s political stance in his inaugural address on February 2. He has announced that the party’s policies, principles, and programmes will be unveiled at the party’s first State conference,” the release said.

Hence, the party will engage in internal structural development and public outreach across Tamil Nadu in preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections. “Our primary objective is to contest and win the (2026) election to serve the people,” it said.

“Therefore, we officially state that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will not contest any elections, including local body elections, in the interim period. The party will not participate in the Vikravandi Assembly by-election and will not support any party,” it said.

AIADMK and DMDK have also announced that they will boycott the July 10 by-poll. The DMK, PMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi have announced candidates for the by-election. The by-poll was necessitated following the death of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi in April this year.