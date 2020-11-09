Actor Rajashekhar recovers from Covid

On the occasion of getting discharged, Jeevitha Rajashekhar, wife of the actor, thanked the hospital’s healthcare workers including senior doctors, nurses and non-clinical staff

Hyderabad: Noted film actor Dr Rajashekhar was discharged from a city hospital on Monday, after recovering from Covid-19. After testing positive for Covid-19, Dr Rajashekhar suffered multiple health complications and underwent treatment for more than a month at City Neuro Hospitals, Banjara Hills.

On the occasion of getting discharged, Jeevitha Rajashekhar, wife of the actor, thanked the hospital’s healthcare workers including senior doctors, nurses and non-clinical staff for their services.

“I am grateful to the hospital staff for taking care of Dr Rajashekhar with a lot of dedication. The doctors, nurses and other staff monitored his medical condition round the clock, which went a long way in his safe recovery,” Jeevitha Rajashekhar said.

Before getting discharged from the hospitals, actors Rajashekhar and Jeevitha interacted with the hospital staff. Later, the couple also thanked fans, friends, family members and well-wishers for supporting them during the time of the crisis.

