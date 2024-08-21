Hyderabad: Face masks back again amid surge in upper respiratory tract infections

The ongoing surge in upper respiratory tract infections has prompted doctors to advise patients and their attendants do start wearing face masks to to avoid spreading the infections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 04:49 PM

Hyderabad: The ongoing season of upper respiratory tract infections like influenza, viral fevers and pneumonia has forced doctors and staff to not only start wearing masks in hospitals but also advise the patients and their attendants do the same.

While the present onset of viral fevers is not as dire as the time when Covid-19 was at its peak and masks were mandatory, these days, as a precautionary measure, a considerable number of individuals have started wearing masks to avoid air-borne transmission.

On its part, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH), Telangana has urged people to guard themselves against air-borne infections like viral fevers, Conjuctivitis and influenza by strictly following cough etiquette.

Precautions for air-borne infections:

• Avoid shaking hands, sharing food, water and clothes with patients

• Wash hands frequently, as well as use hand sanitizers often

• Minimize contamination of hands by avoiding touch of door handles, table tops, lift buttons etc

• Cover mouth while sneezing or cough

• Use disposable tissues if you have cough and cold

• If fever persists for more than two or three days, contact a general physician.