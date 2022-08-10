Actor Suniel Shetty joins LinkedIn at 60 with an inspiring post

Marking his debut on the professional networking website – LinkedIn, actor Suniel Shetty shared his thoughts on how important it is for young professionals to be surrounded by the right people.

Thanking the community for their warm welcome, he went on to describe the influence people had on his life. He wrote about how his father worked hard to afford an education for his daughters. “His philosophy was simple: the harder you work, the luckier you get. Yet, he knew how to strike the right balance between family & work,” he wrote.

Speaking of the influence actor Amitabh Bachchan had on his life, he said, “My life’s greatest privilege has been to see this man at work! His professionalism is unparalleled,” adding that at the time of shooting for Kaante, the actor excused himself from joining for lunch to get physio sessions for some back trouble and thus making sure not to interrupt the shoot.

He also mentioned his mother-in-law, Vipula Kadri who taught him the value of giving, and his martial arts guru Sensei Parvez Mistry who taught him to be disciplined.

Finally, he wrote about the Indian entrepreneurs and appreciated their sharp, driven, and fearless attitude. “A great example are the Beardo boys, Priyank and Ashutosh. In 2014 they literally landed up at my doorstep, seeking my support in their endeavor to build Beardo. What they lacked in experience, they made up for by sheer grit. It isn’t a wonder that these 2 boys from Ahmedabad, have gone on to build a couple more D2C ventures that have met with similar success. I couldn’t be more proud of them!”

Reacting to Shetty’s post many LinkedIn users appreciated the actor for his determination to work and the journey he has had so far, while some also criticized him for glorifying his struggle and pointed out that success stories in Bollywood are not parallel to the ones in the corporate world.

