Actor Suriya’s new film title to be announced on April 16

The makers of Suriya 42 announced today that the film's title and release date will be officially announced on April 16 at 9:05 AM

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:26 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Source: Twitter/ UV Creations.

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Suriya is one of the very few heroes in Indian cinema who has craze in all languages. The actor received the best actor award at the National Film Awards last year for the film Soorarai Pottru. The film was dubbed into multiple South languages and became a blockbuster. Now it is being remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar as the lead. Suriya himself is producing this film. Suriya now goes a step further to make another pan-Indian film, this time on a much bigger scale.

Suriya 42 is going to be released in 10 Indian languages. This is such a huge plan from Suriya. Siva is the writer and director of this film. Suriya 42 was announced last year with a concept video. It suggested that the film is set against a periodic backdrop and that Suriya will be seen as a warrior.

Suriya 42 has a new update for the audience now. The makers of Suriya 42 announced today that the film’s title and release date will be officially announced on April 16 at 9:05 AM. The most interesting thing about Suriya 42 is that the film is going to be released in 3D.

Suriya 42 shooting will be wrapped up by the end of summer 2023. The film is produced by Vamsi, Pramod, and K. Gnanavel Raja under the banners of UV Creations and Studio Green. Mrunal Thakur is the female lead in the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Suriya 42 is expected to be released for Pongal 2024.

Also Read Nani’s Dasara enters the 100 crore club in just 7 days