Nani’s Dasara enters the 100 crore club in just 7 days

After creating some little records in the US and Telugu states, now it's time for Dasara to step into the 100 crore club

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Thu - 6 April 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Nani’s Dasara is the biggest blockbuster in Telugu in recent times. In fact, it is the first blockbuster of this summer. The film won the hearts of the audience across the world on day one itself. It opened to positive reviews and solid day one collections.

Dasara collected 100 crores in just 7 days of its release. The official box office collections were released today by the makers, SLV Cinemas. It is also known from the sources of Prathyangira Cinemas, the US distributors of Dasara, that the film is very close to 2 million dollars at the US box office. Dasara will also have the advantage of the long weekend starting good Friday to make better box office numbers.

The makers of Dasara have conducted success celebrations of the film today in Karimnagar to celebrate this special moment with the public. The entire Dasara team attended the event except the music director, Santhosh Narayanan, and the female lead, Keerthy Suresh. The event was filled with high energy due to its blockbuster success.

The box office analysts predict that Dasara can still go to better box office figures, close to 120 crores with all the possibilities.

