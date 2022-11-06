Vishwak Sen lands in controversy; director Arjun Sarja says he lacks ‘discipline’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:06 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Arjun has announced that he will not work with Vishwak because he cannot work with a hero who lacks commitment and discipline.

Hyderabad: Vishwak Sen, who has been shooting for a film directed by Arjun Sarja, has been reportedly sacked. Arjun’s daughter Aishwarya was to play the female lead in the film.

Now, Arjun has announced that he will not work with Vishwak because he cannot work with a hero who lacks commitment and discipline. Vishwak has reportedly skipped the Kerala schedule of the film. This film has now been abruptly cancelled.

While addressing the media, Arjun said that Vishwak was irresponsible and did not answer the director’s calls and messages even after agreeing to the remuneration he asked. Arjun was also prepared to show screenshots of the messages and call recordings he had made.

He stated that he had never seen an actor with such a low level of dedication in his career. Arjun added that he doesn’t care if he loses money in the process. Now, it’s left to see who will replace Vishwak.