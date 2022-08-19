Actress Harshala Yogesh Tamboli to make her on-screen debut with a Marathi music video

Hyderabad: Success is not limited to only one field. With time evolving, people have deep-dived into various fields and have made a name for themselves. Harshala Yogesh Tamboli is a multi-talented personality set to make waves in the entertainment industry. With an MBA degree in Finance, she first set up her businesses in different industries to attain stability.

As Harshala made her way into the business space with her venture into restaurant and travel categories, she got into modelling. Harshala believes that modelling gave her the confidence to face a larger audience. “It boosted my self-esteem and helped me remove the phobia of facing a large crowd”, she said.

With her foray into modelling, Harshala reached the finals of Diadem Mrs India Legacy 2021. Since then, she has walked the ramp at different shows and has been the chief guest for several fashion events. Based in Panvel, near Mumbai, Harshala always wanted to work in the Marathi entertainment industry.

And guess what? The actress has already started preparing for her debut music video. The details aren’t yet revealed, but we hear Harshala has already started rehearsing for her maiden single. Earlier, Harshala participated in many theatre plays, and she is now all set to embark on her acting career with a Marathi music video. “I have always wished to work in Marathi films, and I feel that starting with the music video is the stepping stone to success”, she said.

Apart from her diversified works, Harshala Yogesh Tamboli has frequently been doing philanthropic work. The actress formed a charitable trust after Narayan Laxman Tamboli, which does myriad charitable activities. Besides helping underprivileged children, Harshala helped thousands of families during the coronavirus crisis. Right from food distribution by her restaurant Hash Kitchen to donating essential goods, the actress went her way out to help those in need.

Being a mother of two, Harshala Yogesh Tamboli is glad to chase her goals one after the other. Interestingly, the actress also expressed her desire to work in a social drama film in future. “If I get an opportunity to work in a film or series that has a relevant message for society, I would love to be a part of it”, the actress concluded.