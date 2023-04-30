Kiara Advani completes shooting for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

By PTI Published Date - 03:45 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Mumbai: It’s a wrap for actor Kiara Advani on her upcoming movie “Satyaprem Ki Katha”, which she described as an experience she will “cherish forever”.

Produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala, “Satyaprem Ki Katha” also features Advani’s “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” co-star Kartik Aaryan.

The “Jugjugg Jeeyo” star, who plays Katha in the Sameer Vidwans directorial, shared the update about the film on Instagram Saturday.

“A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever,” Advani wrote alongside a series of photos from the film set.

The actor also thanked the cast and crew for their support throughout the making of “Satyaprem Ki Katha”.

“My director @sameervidwans Sir, you’ve created magic, @kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma I’ll miss the trinity@gajrajrao Sir #SupriyaPathak Ma’am @anooradha_patel Maasi @siddharthranderia Sir @shikhatalsania and our entire cast Thank you for making me a better performer with your stellar performances… @kamera002 you’re the best Sajid Sir @nadiadwalagrandson @namah pictures and team for making the journey soooo smooth.. (sic)” she added.

Billed as a “soulful musical love saga”, the film is directed by National Award winner Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama “Anandi Gopal”.

“Satyaprem Ki Katha” will hit the screens on June 29.