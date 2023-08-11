| Adam Sandler To Star With Daughters Sadie Sunny In New Film You Are So Not Invited

Adam Sandler to star with daughters Sadie, Sunny in new film ‘You Are So Not Invited…’

The movie is an adaptation of author Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 novel of the same name.

By IANS Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Los Angeles: Adam Sandler has unveiled the trailer for his new drama film ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzva’, in which he will be starring with his real daughters, Sadie (14) and Sunny (17), the two girls will be seen in lead roles.

The movie is an adaptation of author Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 novel of the same name. The trailer shows seventh-grade student Stacy (Sunny Sandler) fantasising about her dream bat mitzvah and hanging with her friend Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), with whom she dreams of owning a loft in the same area as Taylor Swift.

The two 12 year olds plan to start their adult lives with a bang, but then a a popular boy, Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman), comes between them leading to romantic flings and drama which eventually puts their friendship to the test.

Adam Sandler can be seen dishing out some comically harsh but wholesome fatherly advice as well as adding in a load of comedic drama to this swirl of chaotic teenage romp of burning hormones and rebellious attitude, which even leads him to bit of a loss.

The official description of the film reads: “Lifelong best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) have long dreamt of epic bat mitzvahs but when popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama come between them, their perfect plans go comically awry.”

The movie has been described as a high end coming of life teen comedy and drama by Netflix, which also went on to say that the film revolves around the teens navigating their own lives while all this chaos challenges their friendship as well as their own personal relationships.

The project is the latest in Sandler’s current $250 million Netflix deal. The actor-comedian has produced a rather astonishing eight titles for the streaming service in recent years, ranging from the somewhat notorious Western parody ‘The Ridiculous Six’ to the drama comedy ‘Sandy Wexler’ to his acclaimed stand-up special ‘100% Fresh’, all of which got good reviews. Directed by Sammi Cohen, ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzva’ will release on August 25, 2023.

Watch: