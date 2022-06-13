Adam Sandler’s ‘Hustle’ adjudged ‘most liked’ by his fans; scores 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

| Adam Sandlers Hustle Adjudged Most Liked By His Fans Scores 94 On Rotten Tomatoes

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:35 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Source: Twitter/Adam Sandler.

By Aishwarya Jain

Hyderabad: Produced by basketball legend, LeBron James, ‘Hustle’ released on Netflix recently. In the film, Adam Sandler plays a professional NBA scout for the team ‘Philadelphia 76ers’. During a trip to Spain, he discovers 22-year-old construction worker, Bo Cruz, who has raw talent and no outlet for his skills. The character of Cruz is played by real-life NBA star, Juancho Hernangómez.

‘Hustle’ received 7.4/10 on IMDB, and is currently the feature film most liked by his fans; it is the highest-rated film of his entire career when judged by the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It boasts a rating of 94%, which is followed up by ‘Happy Gilmore’ (85 per cent) and ‘Reign Over Me’s 81 per cent.

Furthermore, ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ (New and Selected), directed by Noah Baumbach, has an audience score of 72 per cent, while the Safdie brothers’s ‘Uncut Gems’ sits at 52 per cent.

Twitter users have also appreciated the film. One user tweeted, “#Hustle scores another career highlight for #AdamSandler in another stunning performance. The cast is remarkable and the emotional beats are a slam dunk. Whether you’re looking to laugh, cheer or cry.”

The ‘Vulture’ commented that despite a relatively uneventful plot, the movie, “works beautifully, thanks to Sandler’s commitment”. The ‘Collider’ states that Sandler’s film “rises above clichés.”

‘Hustle’ is currently available to stream on Netflix.

