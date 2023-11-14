Adams XI beat Lords XI by 65 runs in HCA C Division one-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Hyderabad: Anirudh Reddy scalped seven wickets for 13 to bowl his side Adams XI to a 65-run victory over Lords XI in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Batting first, Adams XI were bundled out for 160 in 41 overs with Ved Reddy and Malim Sudes sharing seven wickets among themselves. However, Anirudh ran through the batting of Lords XI to dismiss them for a meagre 95 in 21.1 overs.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league:

Navjeevan Friends CC 157 in 43.2 overs (Puneeth Sai 83, Owais Bin Ilyas 3/20) lost to Southend Raymonds 161/3 in 26.1 overs (Ali Salam 107no); Secunderabad Club 231/6 in 35 overs (CV Anand 104) bt Youth CC 180/7 in 35 overs (B Pathri 53); Adams XI 160 in 41 overs (Ram 50; Ved Reddy 3/16, Malim Sudes 4/21) bt Lords XI 95 in 21.1 overs (Anirudh Reddy 7/13); SA Amberpet CC 307/6 in 42 overs (Sai Rishi G 72, Kutadu Krishna 104; Bala Kishore 3/34) bt Shanthi XI 241/7 in 42 overs (Nandhakishore 81); Kakatiya CC 283/8 in 45 overs (Veerla Ravi 69) bt Anu CC 90 in 22.1 overs (Sathish C 3/18); Satya CC 149 in 40.3 overs (Vamsi 3/19) lost to Youth CC 152/2 in 26 overs (B Chethan Nikhil 109no); Southend Raymonds 209 in 40 overs (Md Shakeel Ahmed 64; Chetan Krishna 3/25) bt Manikumar CC 145/7 in 40 overs (Owais Bin Ilyas 3/15).